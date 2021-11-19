BENGALURU : Dyninno, a group of companies operating in travel, finance, and entertainment, plans to hire over 520 staff to increase India headcount to over 640 by the end of 2022.

The group launched in the country as Dyninno India in 2019 and continued hiring even during the pandemic. Dyninno India is expanding its presence by actively hiring for its information technology division – Dynatech.

Dynatech is Dyninno group's IT and operating centre. The division is responsible for functions from product development and design to technical support and maintenance for all Dyninno brands. Dyninno India plans to hire over 100 tech professionals for its IT division by 2022.

"We are growing rapidly in India and are looking to hire individuals who are keen to work on a diversified tech stack and large-scale global projects. We plan to scale our workforce to 10,000 travel agents and 1,000 IT professionals globally in the next three years. Dyninno's product line is based on cutting-edge technology and our entire IT competence is located in-house," said Alex Weinstein, founder, Dyninno group.

Despite the pandemic, Dyninno India has continued to hire and plans to scale its workforce to around 120 employees by the end of 2021 at its office at DLF Cyber City in Gurugram which will be expanded to 52,000 square feet to accommodate its growing workforce.

Besides India, Dyninno has offices in the US, UK, Colombia, Egypt, Romania, Moldova, Latvia, Russia, and the Philippines.

