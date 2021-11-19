Dyninno group plans to hire over 520 people in India in 2022

"We are growing rapidly in India and are looking to hire individuals who are keen to work on a diversified tech stack and large-scale global projects. We plan to scale our workforce to 10,000 travel agents and 1,000 IT professionals globally in the next three years. Dyninno's product line is based on cutting-edge technology and our entire IT competence is located in-house," said Alex Weinstein, founder, Dyninno group.