Vaccum cleaner manufacturer Dyson is planning to cut one-third of its workforce in the UK over the quarter as a part of global restructuring, the company's CEO informed. Dyson employs over 14,000 people and is present in more than 80 countries. CEO Hanno Kirner said in a statement that Dyson Limited, a Singapore-based firm, is reviewing its global structure as part of efforts to ensure its preparedness for future challenges. Dyson has 3,500 employees in the UK, the BBC reported. It has offices in London, Wiltshire, and Bristol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future. As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies," Kirner said.

He said as Dyson operates in an “increasingly fierce and competitive global market," the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating. "We know we always need to be entrepreneurial and agile – principles that are not new to Dyson," Kirner said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Decisions which impact close and talented colleagues are always incredibly painful. Those whose roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of the proposals will be supported through the process," Kirner added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dyson, founded by James Dyson in Malmesbury, England, in 1991, designs and produces household appliances including vacuum cleaners, hand dryers, air purifiers, bladeless fans, hair appliances, heaters, and lights. In 2019, Dyson shifted its corporate office from the United Kingdom to Singapore. In the same year, Dyson started manufacturing electric vehicles, but the company abandoned it later. Last year, Dyson opened manufacturing centres and technological hubs across Philippines, the UK and Singapore as part of its five-year global investment, with an estimated investment of $3.4 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, Forbes Magazine chose Dyson as one of the“World's Best Employers" and included it among the Top 100 “Female-Friendly Company".

The electronics manufacturing company appointed Hanno Kirner as the Chief Executive Officer in February, 2024, succeeding Ronald Krueger. Kirner was earlier working with the Tata Group, where he was the Executive Director of Jaguar Land Rover, and was leading the Tata Group Battery Programme since 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!