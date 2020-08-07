The Kantar CX+ India-specific Retail Report 2020 ranked retailers across three categories: grocery, fashion and general retail. In grocery, only large modern trade and online retailers were counted. The survey was conducted among 6,068 consumers across the country.

In the grocery category, DMart came on top, followed by Amazon and Flipkart, which have expanded into the segment. In fashion, surprisingly, the top three brands ranked were all online retailers—Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. “Myntra makes it to the third place, thus making the sector completely an online retailer show," the market research firm said in a statement.

The general retail category was again led by Amazon, Flipkart and DMart.

To derive its rankings, Kantar identified the relationship between the way a brand is experienced by shoppers and its financial performance. “Retailers who emerge as leaders are those who have delivered a superior customer experience that is matched with a strong brand promise," Kantar said. The survey revealed that only 37% of consumers rate their retailer as truly customer-centric.

To be sure, the survey was conducted in February, before India went into a lockdown that altered consumer behaviour. More first-time users bought goods online during the lockdown as physical stores faced restrictions, and households stocked up on groceries. Kiranas stepped up to offer home deliveries, took orders over WhatsApp and accepted online payments. This also created an immediate need for retailers to scale up their online presence and for brands to reach shoppers through stores and online offerings, as well as deliveries.

“The fact that you need to have an omni-channel presence is no more a luxury—it’s basic hygiene," said Sushmita Balasubramaniam, domain lead for CX and commerce at Kantar, South Asia.

Availability of multiple sales channels was less of a driver before covid-19, Kantar found. However, a retailer’s ability to make the shopping process easier was a significant contributor to better customer experience, with the leader brand having a distinct lead in omni-channel presence.

Balasubramaniam added that for grocery shoppers, value, convenience and accessibility remain the key drivers. This also explains the continuing popularity of kirana stores despite the advent of store chains and online retail.

“For grocery, there is a very high need for value convenience, accessibility, which is one reason why your kirana is still very strong today. DMart has probably got it right, in terms of accessibility, they are in residential locations. Now, from an Amazon and a Flipkart perspective, I think the size or the aura these two marketplaces hold, that itself is sort of rubbing off on the kind of rankings that have emerged," she added.

