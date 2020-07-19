E-commerce firms begin offering covid-19 insurance for delivery workforce

A Zomato spokesperson said, "We have 4,000 employees and about 2 lakh delivery partners. All our on-roll employees are covered for COVID-19 under the plan which is designed in partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. Through our Delivery Partner Insurance Plan in partnership with Acko General Insurance Ltd, we provide accidental and medical insurance to our delivery partners. Additionally, we also cover lost earnings in case they are infected by COVID-19."