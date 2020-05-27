E-commerce firms boost seller support to ensure business continuity

“..We have reduced their fees by 50% for a period of time, so that they can actually get relief for a longer period of while they get their business back into shape. We've changed some of our policies like disbursement policies to be daily disbursements because we don't want working capital to be held for any longer than a day even though their products may not have reached yet. So we are trying to improve the cycle of capital rotation for them," Amit Agarwal, country head, Amazon India recently told Mint in a recent interview.