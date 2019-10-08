E-commerce firms post record $3bn in festive sales within 6 days: RedSeer

BENGALURU : E-commerce players including Flipkart and Amazon have together achieved festive sales of $3 billion ( ₹19,000 crore) in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the last six days alone, according to a report released by market research firm RedSeer Consulting on Tuesday.

The report claims that combined festive sales in 2019 in terms of GMV are 30% higher than the festive sales generated by both Flipkart and Amazon in the previous year. During 2018 festive sales, Flipkart and Amazon together sold $2.3 billion in gross GMV, which was 77% higher than sales achieved in 2017, according to the report.

This year’s record festival sales were largely led by the mobile phone category which according to RedSeer accounted for almost 55% of the overall GMV sales. A large portion of the sales came from Tier-2 cities and beyond, the report added without quoting any numbers.

“The biggest theme of the festive season was ‘value shopping’ as indicated by large chunk of customers from Tier 2 cities who shopped online…Consumers have saved for and delayed their mobile purchase to festive season, indicating the strong value shopping proposition of festive days," the report said.

By the end of October, RedSeer expects both Flipkart and Amazon to generate up to $6 billion ( ₹39,000 crore) in gross GMV sales, However, only two online retailers—Flipkart and Amazon—dominated the festive season commanding 90% market share in terms of GMV sales.

According to the report, Flipkart led the festive sales in GMV terms, with around 60% standalone GMV share during festive sale event, and around 63% share including other group entities such as Myntra and Jabong. In the previous year, Flipkart had a 51% share during the festive season sales.

On the other hand, Amazon had a 30% market share during the festive sale season this year, which is 22% higher than the GMV it sold in 2018, according to RedSeer. Other online retailers commanded just 10% of the overall festival sales in 2019, which dropped from around 18% market share when compared to the previous year.

Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO, RedSeer Consulting said that both Amazon and Flipkart have posted record GMV sales in 2019, despite challenging macro environment, indicating that “consumer sentiment on online shopping remains bullish".

“The larger push has come from Bharat customers migrating to online shopping driven by the strong value provided from the online retailers across categories including mobiles, which have shown a strong surge during sale event despite having a relatively slow growing H1 2019," he added.