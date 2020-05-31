E-commerce firms see spike in demand, even in unusual categories

Walmart-owned Flipkart, which has see a 9x spike in the number of sellers and MSMEs resuming business last week compared to the first week of lockdown, said demand has doubles for mobile phones, tablets, laptops and televisions. It has witnessed an increase in searches for kitchen appliances including hand blenders, microwave ovens and induction cooktops, with higher demand from metro cities, compared to Tier 2 cities and beyond. With temperatures soaring across the country, Flipkart sellers are also seeing quite a significant spike for fans, air coolers and air conditioners.