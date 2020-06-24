New Delhi/Bangalore: E-commerce players have agreed to display the country of origin of the products on sale on their platforms as government aims to reduce import dependency on China amid the ongoing faceoff between the two Asian giants on the Northern border.

“The e-commerce players sought time to comply with the proposal. We have asked them to let us know quickly how much time they need. We are not banning sale of any product. We are just asking them to display the country of origin of the product on their portals so that customers can make an informed choice. They told us while for new products, compliance will be easier, for existing products it may take more time," a commerce ministry official said under condition of anonymity.

Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal that government departments use for public procurements on Tuesday made it mandatory for sellers to enter ‘Country of Origin’ while registering all new products on GeM. “Sellers who had already uploaded their products before the introduction of this new feature on GeM, are being reminded regularly to update the Country of Origin, with a warning that their products shall be removed from GeM if they fail to update the same," the commerce ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Company executives, who attended the meeting on Wednesday, told Mint that the industry was aligned with the government’s agenda on displaying the country of origin, with some large e-commerce firms including Flipkart and Amazon wanting time until July for the implementation. They also said this move could be a challenge for sellers which have thousands of listings on their platforms. Some company executives also brought up challenges on the authenticity of information provided by sellers and sought clarity on the definition of ‘origin country’.

“Certain players raised points around what would be considered as the country of origin for products if the raw materials are procured from China and the manufacturing takes place in India. If there is a law which needs to be passed around the same, the government ought to give clarity on the same," said one executive, asking not to be named.

“Adding country of origin has to do more with seller compliance rather than with a platform. And after today’s discussion the government recognises that. Since it is difficult for sellers now, after the covid impact, sellers might also be reluctant to add this information to clear unlisted inventory. If the government wants this implemented for old listings this will turn out to be a nightmare for sellers," said another executive of an e-commerce firm.

A Paytm Mall spokesperson said: "We welcome and wholeheartedly support the government's decision to promote Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are fully committed to promote India made products and the manufacturing sector in the country. We have already initiated discussions with our sellers, merchant partners on the next steps to drive this initiative further."

In the bloodiest clash in 45 years, security forces of China and India clashed on the LAC earlier this month in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel rank officer, were killed. India has since then refused to grant market economy status to China, imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel imports, terminated a contract awarded to a Chinese company by Indian Railways. The Maharashtra government has also put on hold foreign direct investments worth more than ₹5,000 crore from Chinese firms within a week after signing agreements with them.

