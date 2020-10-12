E-commerce rides finance wave

In partnership with Samsung, Flipkart has introduced a ‘Smart Upgrade’ plan, where users can buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone by paying 70% through EMIs, with the remaining 30% taken off the price of the next smartphone upgrade. After a year, customers can upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart and return the initial phone purchased, and if the customer wishes to retain the initial device, they can pay the 30% after 12 months.