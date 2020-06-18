E-health consultations jump 500% since Mar

NEW DELHI : Online doctor consultations in India jumped 500% since March to 50 million as the coronavirus lockdown kept doctors and patients indoors, a report by e-health service platform Practo said.

Out of all telemedicine users, 80% were first-time users and 44% were from non-metro cities, Practo said. In-person doctor visits dropped by 67%.

“For long, telemedicine remained a luxury and convenience for many. Today, it’s a necessity," said Shashank N.D., co-founder and CEO, Practo.

The health ministry had urged people to take advantage of telemedicine services during the lockdown. Since then, the usage of online consultation apps and medicine delivery services has risen.

“Telehealth has multiple applications, optimal care and virtual care is possible and extremely helpful in a pandemic scenario. It uses high-definition transmission and clarity to provide rapid, accurate and real-time consultation from professionals with expertise," said Dr C.M.A. Belliappa, a Bengaluru-based general physician (GP).

GP, gynaecology and dermatology remained the top three specialities accounting for 51% of the overall consultations on Practo.

There has also been a significant rise in queries around other specialities, including ENT, mental health, paediatrics, gastroenterology and ophthalmology. Not surprisingly, covid-19 continues to be India’s topmost concern with queries related to it growing by 200% with 50% of all GP consultations accounting for coronavirus-related symptoms.

Telemedicine is steadily increasing not only across metro cities, but in tier-II and tier-III cities including Hoshiarpur, Karnal and Durgapur.

