'E' in e-com stands for electric: Anand Mahindra after partnering with Amazon

After Amazon India and Mahindra Electric partnership was announced earlier today, Ananda Mahindra called it a great collaboration, adding that: The ‘E’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’...

Under the partnership, Amazon India has deployed close to a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicles in its delivery fleet in seven major cities, the companies said in a joint statement.

The cities where the electric three-wheeler, Mahindra Treo Zor have been deployed so far include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow. These have been deployed with Amazon India's network of delivery service partners, it added.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025 in India.

These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 1,00,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

Later Amit Agarwal, Amazon India head, took to Twitter to say: As a step towards our Climate Pledge, we are happy to partner with Mahindra Elctrcto to add more electric vehicles to our delivery fleet. Anand Mahindra and Maheshs Babu so proud of this collaboration towards a sustainable future together.

Agarwal also attached the company statement along with the tweet.

Replying to him, Mahindra said on Twitter: Great to collaborate with you Amit Agarwal. I believe Jeff Bezos used the name Amazon because the river signified something ‘exotic’ and ‘different’. That great River is also a source of enormous natural power & renewable energy. Amazon & Electric go well together...

Great to collaborate with you @AmitAgarwal I believe @JeffBezos used the name Amazon because the river signified something ‘exotic’ and ‘different’. That great River is also a source of enormous natural power & renewable energy. Amazon & Electric go well together... https://t.co/CprQbvPV6Z — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 23, 2021

In another tweet, he writes: The ‘e’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’...

The ‘e’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’... https://t.co/6JS9GH8jUj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 23, 2021

"This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals," Amazon India said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via