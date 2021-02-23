OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >'E' in e-com stands for electric: Anand Mahindra after partnering with Amazon
Amazon. Photo: Reuters
Amazon. Photo: Reuters

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 06:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Under the partnership, Amazon India has deployed close to a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicles in delivery fleet
After Amazon India and Mahindra Electric partnership was announced earlier today, Ananda Mahindra called it a great collaboration, adding that: The ‘E’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’...

Under the partnership, Amazon India has deployed close to a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric vehicles in its delivery fleet in seven major cities, the companies said in a joint statement.

The cities where the electric three-wheeler, Mahindra Treo Zor have been deployed so far include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow. These have been deployed with Amazon India's network of delivery service partners, it added.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025 in India.

These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 1,00,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

Later Amit Agarwal, Amazon India head, took to Twitter to say: As a step towards our Climate Pledge, we are happy to partner with Mahindra Elctrcto to add more electric vehicles to our delivery fleet. Anand Mahindra and Maheshs Babu so proud of this collaboration towards a sustainable future together.

Agarwal also attached the company statement along with the tweet.

Replying to him, Mahindra said on Twitter: Great to collaborate with you Amit Agarwal. I believe Jeff Bezos used the name Amazon because the river signified something ‘exotic’ and ‘different’. That great River is also a source of enormous natural power & renewable energy. Amazon & Electric go well together...

In another tweet, he writes: The ‘e’ in e-commerce now stands for ‘electric’...

"This partnership with Mahindra Electric is an important step towards India's progress in the e-mobility industry to achieve its environmental sustainability goals," Amazon India said.

