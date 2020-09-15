E-tailers step up supply chain hiring before festive season sales

Bengaluru: E-commerce firms are stepping up hiring, particularly on the supply chain and logistics front, expecting an uptick in sales in the coming festive season, with online sales getting a huge boost particularly amid the pandemic cloud.

Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart are also ramping up warehousing and logistical operations with a sharp focus on smaller cities and towns.

Flipkart will hire around 70,000 people in its supply chain ahead of the festive season sales and its flagship Big Billion Days sale event expected in October. The homegrown e-commerce firm also said lakhs of indirect jobs at its seller and other ecosystem partners' locations will be generated.

Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart said, "Flipkart understands the importance of festivities in the lives of our consumers and ecosystem partners. We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD)."

Flipkart is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management.

These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs. The training during this period will help impart future-ready skills for the participating workforce, enabling career progression in the fast-growing e-commerce industry in India.

Online sales have seen a huge boost particularly in recent months, and top e-commerce companies are gearing up for the main festive sales events expected to kick off in the coming weeks.

"We are working in close co-ordination with our third-party logistics partners to prepare for the surge in festive orders. Our partners are in the process of augmenting their delivery capability through additional hiring and expansion of their delivery fleet to ensure time-bound pick-up and delivery of our shipments," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

“…Earlier this year, we announced over 70,000 seasonal opportunities across our fulfilment and delivery network and for roles in our customer service teams. We will continue to create thousands of additional opportunities across the network to support customer demand across the country this upcoming festive season, so customers can stay and stay safe," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated