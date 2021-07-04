EA, other videogame companies target mobile gaming as pandemic wanes
- Game publishers are snatching up smaller studios in race to build and keep users
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!