Each one of Hindenburg’s allegations is a lie: Adani’s Jugeshinder Singh

That is what bothers us; we are not sellers of equity. We have not sold a single share. Why are we preparing a 400-page report? Our core concern is about the damage it has caused to retail investors. We have to do a proper analysis and provide proper feedback to the regulators. One feedback that will go to the regulators today is that falsehoods can be presented in the Indian market and that falsehoods can travel so much without any investigation in India. Now the next part is what we have to do. We are making that risk assessment. As we go through that risk assessment, we will look at the data, especially around trading. We will do an analysis of F&O trading and short selling. Once we do that analysis and we believe that the data is relevant, then it will go to the regulators. Our report today will go to the regulators in India, banks, credit rating agencies, to the public. We can’t just go have a dialogue with the regulators. We have to handle this in a mature, calm and sensible manner and make a comprehensive response. Because it impacts the common man, and we owe it to them to make a comprehensive change if it is required. What I assure you is that we will include it in our risk modelling.

