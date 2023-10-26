Early FD closures now easier

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the threshold above which banks can offer retail deposits without premature withdrawal facility to ₹1 crore from ₹15 lakh earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This means banks will have to allow retail depositors the facility to prematurely withdraw fixed deposits (FDs) below ₹1 crore. Typically, banks offer higher rates on non-callable deposits or those that cannot be withdrawn before maturity. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.1% on a one-year non-callable term deposit of over ₹15 lakh and below ₹2 crore, while the rate on a callable counterpart of below ₹2 crore is 6.8%.

“On a review, it has been decided that the minimum amount for offering non-callable term deposits (TDs) may be increased from ₹15 lakh to ₹1 crore i.e., all domestic term deposits accepted from individuals for amount of ₹1 crore and below shall have premature-withdrawal-facility," RBI said, adding that these instruction will also be applicable for non-resident (external) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident deposits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new norms are applicable to all commercial and co-operative banks, and will come into effect immediately.

