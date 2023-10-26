Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Early FD closures now easier

Early FD closures now easier

Shayan Ghosh
Reserve Bank of India building. (Photo: Mint)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday increased the threshold above which banks can offer retail deposits without premature withdrawal facility to 1 crore from 15 lakh earlier.

This means banks will have to allow retail depositors the facility to prematurely withdraw fixed deposits (FDs) below 1 crore. Typically, banks offer higher rates on non-callable deposits or those that cannot be withdrawn before maturity. For instance, State Bank of India (SBI) offers 7.1% on a one-year non-callable term deposit of over 15 lakh and below 2 crore, while the rate on a callable counterpart of below 2 crore is 6.8%.

“On a review, it has been decided that the minimum amount for offering non-callable term deposits (TDs) may be increased from 15 lakh to 1 crore i.e., all domestic term deposits accepted from individuals for amount of 1 crore and below shall have premature-withdrawal-facility," RBI said, adding that these instruction will also be applicable for non-resident (external) rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident deposits.

The new norms are applicable to all commercial and co-operative banks, and will come into effect immediately.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 10:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.