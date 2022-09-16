Early investors keen on selling Policybazaar stock3 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 01:07 AM IST
- Premji Invest, others, are looking to sell shares worth at least $250 mn
NEW DELHI : Some of the institutional investors including Premji Invest are looking to sell shares worth at least ₹2,000 crore ($250 million) in listed online insurance company Policybazaar’s parent firm PB Fintech Ltd upon expiry of the one-year lock-in period since the company went public, said three people with knowledge of the development.