Early-stage startup funding rises amid digitization push

Venture capital (VC) firms have stepped up funding in early-stage startups on the back of faster digitization of existing offline businesses across edtech, fintech, consumer tech, social commerce and healthcare, among others.

Early-stage investments saw a sharp uptick in the August-October period with 101 deals worth $323 million, compared to $180 million across 75 deals in May-July, according to data by Venture Intelligence.

Between January and October, $966 million was invested across 314 early-stage deals, down from $1,203 million in the year-ago, which was considered a bumper year for early-stage investments.

“…This is a positive time for early-stage startups as they are seeing traction from both customers as well as investors. As is the case with any cycle, large winners will be created from this increased investment activity. Rapid digitization brought about by the pandemic and the following lockdown/remote work environment has given a strong growth momentum to many sectors as startups reach faster product-market fit," said Mayank Khanduja, managing director , Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners).

Elevation Capital, which recently closed a $400 million fund, has doubled its investment count this year with 15 deals till August, 13 of which were in early-stage startups.

Top early-stage investments in the August-October period were in Flexiloans (NBFC), UniOrbit (lending-SME loans), InVideo (video editing tools), Avail Finance (consumer loans) and Behtar (e-commerce), said Venture Intelligence.

Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed India, said the pandemic accelerated enterprise digital transformation efforts, SMBs have gone online in millions and there are signs of new consumer platforms such as audio and creator economy.

This year, Lightspeed India has added several companies to its portfolio, including Teachmint and Dukaan under SMBs, Uni and Apna in the consumer category, and Hubilo and Pepper Content in the enterprise segment.

VCs said the pandemic has also made early-stage startup founders more mature and prudent in operations and financial management, which have inadvertently led to improving the quality of entrepreneurs.

“Investors continue to be active and focus on less risky early-stage bets. The pandemic, along with digitization, has created a level-playing field for early-stage startups, which are challenging the matured platforms now. More companies are meeting the bar as the ‘opportunity’ they are chasing becomes more real, and customer cognizance towards digital solutions increases," said Sanjay Swamy, managing partner, Prime Venture Partner, which announced three deals in the September-October period.

Chiratae Ventures, too, is planning close to a dozen investments this year as the market expects new pools of late-stage capital.

“There is clearly enough ‘dry-powder’ in the market, which we see now being deployed across pre-Series A and later stage deals, as investors continue to tread with caution. Early-stage deals are much easier in terms of diligence than late-stage, especially when pandemic affects physical meetings," said Karan Mohla, partner, Chiratae Ventures.

Jatin Desai, managing partner, Inflexor Ventures expects a further pick up in technology startups deal flow.

“Given that our fund’s theme is deep tech, tech IP / innovation, it should bode well for us. We are actively doing and sourcing early-stage deals. We have seen edtech, healthtech, consumer tech and fintech perform relatively better in recent months," Desai said.

Anup Jain, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners said marketplace models, social commerce, electric vehicle space and health are seeing an uptick, with edtech seeing the maximum uptick.

