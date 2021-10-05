MUMBAI : Early-stage venture capital firm 3one4 Capital on Tuesday announced the appointment of Siddarth Pai as its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer. This appointment makes Pai the Indian venture capital industry’s first ESG Officer and the youngest professional to hold this position, the firm said in a statement.

Siddarth Pai is a founding partner and the chief financial officer at 3one4 Capital. As the ESG Officer, he will also lead the firm’s intentional work in bringing the foundational principles of ESG into its investment and portfolio management routines. This includes aligning the firm’s framework for ESG practices with its existing processes and standards, sharing ESG objectives, policies and practices with the firm’s portfolio companies, and actively participating in the development of ESG in the Indian ecosystem.

3one4 Capital is the first approved venture capital signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) from India and the fifth overall investment firm approved from India. The PRI is a United Nations-supported international network of investors working together to implement sustainable investment by incorporating ESG principles.

Pranav Pai, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer, said, “3one4 Capital is committed to partnering with the next set of generational innovation engines out of India, attempting to create inclusive value and drive GDP expansion. With Siddarth as our ESG Officer, the firm will aim to fuse the drive for performance and the possibility of positive transformation into a collaborative framework that is tangible and practical for the best founding teams. We will continue to partner with startups that today have the unique opportunity to truly do good while creating value."

“It's a privilege to be the ESG officer of the first VC signatory to the UNPRI. In this dual role of ESG Officer and CFO, I believe I can better implement sustainable investing across the organization due to the quantitative and qualitative impact it has on operations. The focus will be on raising awareness and embedding it in the chain of commerce to benefit all stakeholders - internal, external and regulatory. It also enables me to work with our portfolio companies and help them become the early adopters and champions of ESG. The value of ESG transcends the balance sheet in the long term, but it's important to translate the short to midterm impact on the bottom line to create more awareness and add a competitive edge. Hopefully, in time, the role of the ESG officer must become as critical as any other CXO and finance," said Siddarth Pai.

3one4 Capital’s portfolio spans multiple sectors, including SaaS and Enterprise Automation, Direct to Consumer products and services, Fintech, Digital Media, and Deep Tech. Within these sectors, the funds are actively investing in areas such as health-tech, edtech, food and agri-tech, EV and energy systems, logistics and distribution, semiconductor design, mobility, Indic language-focused applications, and more.

