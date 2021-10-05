Early stage VC firm 3one4 Capital appoints Siddarth Pai as its ESG Officer

“It's a privilege to be the ESG officer of the first VC signatory to the UNPRI. In this dual role of ESG Officer and CFO, I believe I can better implement sustainable investing across the organization due to the quantitative and qualitative impact it has on operations. The focus will be on raising awareness and embedding it in the chain of commerce to benefit all stakeholders - internal, external and regulatory. It also enables me to work with our portfolio companies and help them become the early adopters and champions of ESG. The value of ESG transcends the balance sheet in the long term, but it's important to translate the short to midterm impact on the bottom line to create more awareness and add a competitive edge. Hopefully, in time, the role of the ESG officer must become as critical as any other CXO and finance," said Siddarth Pai.