Early summer to lift sales of colas, ice-creams, fans
- Expectations of a prolonged, hot summer prompt companies to stock cooling products
NEW DELHI : With India set to see an early and prolonged summer, makers of cooling appliances as well as producers of cold beverages and ice creams are anticipating strong demand for their products this season.
