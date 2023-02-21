Early summer to lift sales of colas, ice-creams, fans

Usha International, which has a significant presence in the ceiling fans category, expects a 6-7% rise in volumes this season over 2019, and revenues are expected to grow at twice that rate as consumers move up the value chain and buy premium fans. However, growth will be led by the mid-to-premium end of the market. “Majority of the growth is happening at the premium end," Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, Usha International said.