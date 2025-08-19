Early Xiaomi Backer Qiming Slashes Fund Goal to $600 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Qiming Venture Partners is slashing its new fund targeting Chinese AI and healthcare startups by a quarter to $600 million, in a sign of lingering caution among global investors about the country’s tech scene.

Qiming, an early backer of Meituan and Xiaomi Corp., lowered its target from $800 million after prospective investors signaled a preference for smaller pools, people familiar with the matter said, asking to remain anonymous discussing private deliberations.

The firm, led by founding managing partner Duane Kuang, belongs to a growing number of Chinese-based US-dollar funds actively seeking money. The emergence of a new generation of startups — represented by firms like DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics — re-energized the market this year. Qiming kicked off fundraising for its new vehicle with a hard cap of as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported.

Still, peers such as Lightspeed China Partners and ByteDance-investor Source Code Capital are eyeing smaller pools of $150 million to $400 million. Representatives for Qiming declined to comment.

US investors seeking to back Chinese tech have to contend with both economic and regulatory uncertainty.

The endowments and pension funds who bankrolled China’s internet miracle over the past decade have grown more cautious about funneling money into the country, with some withdrawing entirely.

Among their concerns are a weak outlook for the world’s No. 2 economy, escalating US-China tensions, and AI-related investment curbs by Washington.

Qiming’s latest fundraising plans remain in flux and subject to change. In 2022, the venture firm closed its previous US-dollar fund at $2.5 billion, with a mandate to bet on both early and growth-stage technology and healthcare startups.

That was followed by a fund targeting $700 million from 5Y Capital during a tumultuous 2023, when the country was just emerging from Covid lockdowns. That vehicle was oversubscribed and closed at $795 million early last year, a person familiar with the matter said. The deal flow has noticeably slowed since.

—Cathy Chan, Zheping Huang

(Updates with 5Y’s final closing in the last paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com