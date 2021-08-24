Mumbai: EarlySalary, a consumer lending platform for salaried professionals, on Tuesday said it crossed ₹4,000 crore in disbursals and expects to touch ₹5,000 crore by December 2021.

EarlySalary has expanded its presence in 27 Tier two and three regions to meet the robust demand for credit solutions from the region. It said it aims to help millions of people who want to achieve their financial freedom, meet any emergency needs and upgrade their lifestyles.

Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive of EarlySalary said, “At EarlySalary, we have successfully made digital credit possible which has consistently helped millions of salaried Indian professionals. Over the past 6 years, we have built one of the largest consumer lending FinTech Company of India and have disbursed over 1.9 million loans and expected to touch the 2 million figure by September 2021."

Mehrotra said that as the company evolves, it has realized the need to cater to a varied set of consumer needs ranging from a short-term loan to a long-term personal loan, from enabling credit to providing a buy on EMI option. It has thus decided to build a comprehensive credit portfolio which serves all consumer needs for a longer period.

Ashish Goyal, co-founder and chief financial officer of EarlySalary said, “EarlySalary aims to make credit access easier to India's digitally-savvy young generation, which drives the major consumption of products and internet services, especially during the pandemic period. Our focus is on solving the problem of providing access to instant credit & cash to consumers at a reasonable price anytime."

