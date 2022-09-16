EarlySalary, Finzy partner SanKash to provide Travel Now Pay Later services

Amol Maheshwari, Chief Distribution Officer, EarlySalary said, “We are excited to partner with the Leading Travel Aggregator, Sankash who provides Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to Travelers. This partnership will enable us to power the affordability and aspirations of million Indians who wish to travel to their dream destinations every year. We have already processed BNPL transactions worth Rs. 2 crores seamlessly in the first 10 days of going live with SanKash. Post the third wave of COVID-19, Indians are looking forward to the much-needed holiday break with their families. Hence with the travel industry bouncing back, our partnership with SanKash will empower customers to plan their travel immediately and afford it in easy EMIs. Through this, we wish to enhance the happiness quotient & the aspirations of customers and significantly drive their confidence in seamless digital transactions."