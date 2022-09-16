EarlySalary, Finzy partner SanKash to provide Travel Now Pay Later services

Post the third wave of COVID-19, Indians are looking forward to the much-needed holiday break with their families. Hence with the travel industry bouncing back
NEW DELHI: SanKash, an AI-powered platform which aggregates BNPL (Buy now pay later) and consumer finance providers, on Friday announced a partnership with EarlySalary and Finzy to offer Travel Now Pay Later (TNPL) services. This move is to streamline the booking processes and avoid costly upfront investments for trips booked months in advance, said the firm.
As a travel-first BNPL aggregator, SanKash helps BNPL/consumer financing providers to plug and access its 6000-plus merchant network, aggregating $20 billion of transaction value through a single pay later button. Sankash connects travel merchants and BNPL providers, as a middle layer, in a hassle-free way on a single interface to offer the best point-of-sale financing option to travellers.
“Our partnership with EarlySalary and Finzy is another attempt on our part to create a new generation of credit by providing transparent and flexible payment options to the travellers. With the travel industry picking up again post-pandemic, we hope to provide a further boost by removing financial boundaries for travellers, through our financing partners. With outbound travel predicted to hit 29m by 2025, this is just the tip of the iceberg," said Akash Dahiya, Co-founder and CEO SanKash.
SanKash’s AI powered engine does all the heavy lifting for customers &and merchants. Basis knock-off criteria set by NBFC, customer inputs, and travel data of customers, the engine decides the financial provider which is going to approve the case and the customer will only interact with one BNPL provider.
Amol Maheshwari, Chief Distribution Officer, EarlySalary said, “We are excited to partner with the Leading Travel Aggregator, Sankash who provides Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to Travelers. This partnership will enable us to power the affordability and aspirations of million Indians who wish to travel to their dream destinations every year. We have already processed BNPL transactions worth Rs. 2 crores seamlessly in the first 10 days of going live with SanKash. Post the third wave of COVID-19, Indians are looking forward to the much-needed holiday break with their families. Hence with the travel industry bouncing back, our partnership with SanKash will empower customers to plan their travel immediately and afford it in easy EMIs. Through this, we wish to enhance the happiness quotient & the aspirations of customers and significantly drive their confidence in seamless digital transactions."
Since its launch in 2018, SanKash has focused on building a best-in-class product around its audience and their purchasing habits; seeing demand and customer loyalty solidify in the process. As SanKash continues to expand and onboard other lenders for their growing network of Airlines, Cruise liner, hotels, OTA’s, and other travel-related services, it can now easily and effortlessly provide travel merchants an opportunity to provide simple installments to customers that are customized to their unique financial needs in just seconds directly on the website, at the time of purchase, said the firm.
Vishwas Dixit, Co-founder & CMO from Finzy further said, “We are delighted to partner with SanKash to expand our offerings in the travel industry. SanKash is helping us in connecting with travel customers through their merchant tie-ups to offer the best point-of-sale financing option to the travelers. We digitally connect investors to hand-picked borrowers to provide risk optimized returns through SanKash."