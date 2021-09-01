EarlySalary partners HDB Financial Services for digital loans.

“The co-lending partnership with HDB Financial Services will help us grow faster and help in an aim of disbursing nearly Rs5,000 crore in the next 18 months. Our affordability focus with buy now pay later on EdTech, health and consumer platforms aims to give access to products and services to masses with help of credit from EarlySalary. We are looking at disbursements worth ₹1,000 crore from the HDB-EarlySalary collaboration," said Mehrotra.