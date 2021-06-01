MUMBAI : WEH Ventures, an early stage investor, on Monday said it is launching its second fund of ₹100 crore corpus to continue supporting startups focusing on India-first problems, the firm said in a press statement. The Fund II is a successor vehicle to WEH Ventures ’ maiden early stage fund launched in 2017.

From its first fund, WEH Ventures has invested in startups such as smallcase, Pratilipi, Trell and Animall.

The second fund plans to invest in 18-20 startups at an early stage and would seek to back them over multiple follow-on rounds.

“WEH Ventures has been the first institutional investor in the majority of startups it has funded so far and it aims to maintain this approach. Investments are well under way from the second fund—Unbox Robotics, a warehouse automation startup that uses plug & play swarm robotics to improve package sorting productivity is one of the first. Other investments from Fund II include a DTC Brand, a community-first app for Bharat and a gaming studio," the investment firm said.

The fund is sector-agnostic and invests in solutions which are built ground up for solving problems primarily targeting the Indian economy.

“Spurred by the phenomenal success of our first fund, investors have reiterated their faith in us and we hope to continue to deliver compelling returns for them over a long period of time," said Deepak Gupta, founding partner at WEH Ventures.

The second fund has so far raised well over half its targeted corpus from CEOs and CXOs of major corporations in India and reputed family offices, the firm said.

