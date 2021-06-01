Early-stage investor WEH Ventures launches second fund; eyes 100 crore corpus

“WEH Ventures has been the first institutional investor in the majority of startups it has funded so far and it aims to maintain this approach. Investments are well under way from the second fund—Unbox Robotics, a warehouse automation startup that uses plug & play swarm robotics to improve package sorting productivity is one of the first. Other investments from Fund II include a DTC Brand, a community-first app for Bharat and a gaming studio," the investment firm said.

