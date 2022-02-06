Are you a fussy sleeper? If you are, then this mattress review company may just offer a great opportunity for you. The company, Sleep Junkie is looking to hire a “self-confessed insomniac" to test out its latest sleeping apps, pillows, eye masks and bedding. The company will pay the selected sleeper a total of $2,000.

Here is what you need to know

To test and review the latest sleeping aids and devices to showcase how beneficial each aid can be, over the course of the two months, the chosen applicant will get to try eight different products, each for a week at a time. They will be asked to complete a review on whether or not they noticed differences in the quality and quantity of their sleep.

After the review, the selected sleeper will be paid a total of $2,000. That breaks down to $250 an hour, over the course of the eight weeks. With this, Sleep Junkie intends to use your data to design the ultimate sleep guide for troubled sleepers all over the world.

The job application asks for a 150-word explanation of why you think you’re a perfect fit for the role and it says that excellent writing skills are an important requirement for the role. According to the job listing, candidates must be those who have become tired of not being able to sleep night after night despite trying several things. “Our hope is that by recruiting someone with poor sleep history, we can help them find peace at night, whilst they help us gather useful information we can share with others," the company said.

For anyone interested, Sleep Junkie’s applications close on February 14. The applicants must be at least 21 years old and available to start on February 28. You also need to own a smartphone that is “compatible with sleep tracking apps." The company says it intends to publish the reviews in a study ahead of World Sleep Day on March 18.

Each review will take roughly one hour and will be completed using an online form that answers sleep quality questions provided by our team of sleep experts, the company said.

