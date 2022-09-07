Pitti took to Twitter to share a screen grab from what seems like a WhatsApp conversation wherein a candidate informs the Ease My Trip Co-founder that they have decided to drop out, on the day of their joining
While social media has been replete with company founders and employers advising that freshers work for ‘18 hours a day fort he first 4-5 years’ and interview tips that include calling the candidate at 11pm on a Sunday night, a screengrab shared by Ease My Trip co-founder Prashant Pitti has left netizens in a tight debate.
Pitti took to Twitter to share a screen grab from what seems like a WhatsApp conversation wherein a candidate informs the Ease My Trip Co-founder that they have decided to drop out, on the day of their joining.
Pitti wrote on Twitter, “Someone pls solve this hiring issue This is hugely prevalent & ends up wasting so much time & resource Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & rejects all other potential candidates But candidate decides on very last day, that they won't be joining."
The conversation on WhatsApp begins with the candidate saying, “Hello Sir, Really sorry to inform you that I won't be able to join EMT at this point. The reason is by god's grace I have gotten " (The next part had been hidden by Pitti). The message further continues to say, "Though I was very motivated to be there, but incidentally I met a CEO of House of D2C brand who was building something similar and seeking a lead."
See the post here
While, the screenshot left netizens in debates that included firing and laying off of employees by employers. Some Twitter users pointed out "Employers kick out employees when they r not needed, they can also do the same .... In capitalism world both r right...".
To this Pitti replied, “Many people falsely equating this to, employers firing people. Firing and quitting happens all the time Real equalizer would be, if employers also start to offer-letter and then on joining-date say NO to candidate, as they found better employee! Would this be acceptable? Big NO."
“Also it's very common, 25-40% of the hired candidates, say they won't be joining at the last minute. And its not just the juniors, happening at senior level equally. If this is happening to an org as big as ours; I can't even fanthom what's happening at newly launched startups!"
Another user countered Pitti's claim by saying, "Roll back of offers happen too. Nothing new and the candidate has his rights to go with whatever he/she feels is the best for his/her career. Just like any company who takes steps to stay relevant and to move in the right direction."
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover came to Pitti's defense and said that 'there is no value of contract in India. "
“In India there is no value of contract - neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de. Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk," Grover said
Few social media users also supported Pitti's views. "He should inform immediately that he is accepting another offer instead of waiting till the DOJ," wrote one user. Few discussed about the long notice period, other talked about standardisation of salary.
This debate comes amid a slavery debate that was sparked by Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande's advice to prioritize work for ‘18 hours a day for at least 4-5 years’, attracted much criticism on social media with many questioning ‘how much is enough’.
