India is firming up an overhaul of its corporate compliance rulebook that will make it quicker to register a company—possibly within hours—and easier to shut one that's not working out, while cutting the paperwork in between, according to two people and an official document reviewed by Mint. The corporate affairs ministry is drawing up a reform blueprint that will also include use of artificial intelligence and greater automation to speed up scrutiny and filings, the officials said.
In ease of biz push, govt rewriting the corporate compliance rulebook
SummaryIndia plans to rewrite its corporate compliance playbook to boost ease of doing business: expedite process to start and shut down firms, simplify norms and lower the compliance burden on MSMEs. The government's consultations also cover use of AI and automation to speed up filings and scrutiny.
India is firming up an overhaul of its corporate compliance rulebook that will make it quicker to register a company—possibly within hours—and easier to shut one that's not working out, while cutting the paperwork in between, according to two people and an official document reviewed by Mint. The corporate affairs ministry is drawing up a reform blueprint that will also include use of artificial intelligence and greater automation to speed up scrutiny and filings, the officials said.
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