EaseMyTrip expands reach, takes flight in insurance sector with new subsidiary

In a bold move to diversify and elevate customer experience, India's travel tech giant, EaseMyTrip, on January 10, announced the launch of its new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. This move positioned EaseMyTrip to tap into the booming Indian insurance market, estimated at a staggering ₹7.9 trillion and growing at a rapid 32-34 per cent annually, the company disclosed in an exchange filing.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, of EaseMyTrip, said, “We are elated to announce the launch of EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. This new subsidiary is a major step forward for us as we diversify our services and enter the insurance market. We aim to offer complete travel ecosystem for our customers and this new addition is a progressive step towards the same. With our strong standing for excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that we will make a lasting impact on our existing and new customers."

The new venture capitalises on EaseMyTrip's existing robust platform and vast user base of 20 million.

