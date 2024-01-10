EaseMyTrip expands reach, takes flight in insurance sector with new subsidiary
India's travel tech giant, EaseMyTrip, has launched a new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited, to tap into the booming Indian insurance market.
In a bold move to diversify and elevate customer experience, India's travel tech giant, EaseMyTrip, on January 10, announced the launch of its new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. This move positioned EaseMyTrip to tap into the booming Indian insurance market, estimated at a staggering ₹7.9 trillion and growing at a rapid 32-34 per cent annually, the company disclosed in an exchange filing.
