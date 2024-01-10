Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  EaseMyTrip expands reach, takes flight in insurance sector with new subsidiary

EaseMyTrip expands reach, takes flight in insurance sector with new subsidiary

Shivangini

India's travel tech giant, EaseMyTrip, has launched a new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited, to tap into the booming Indian insurance market.

EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited capitalises on EaseMyTrip's existing robust platform and vast user base of 20 million.

In a bold move to diversify and elevate customer experience, India's travel tech giant, EaseMyTrip, on January 10, announced the launch of its new subsidiary, EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. This move positioned EaseMyTrip to tap into the booming Indian insurance market, estimated at a staggering 7.9 trillion and growing at a rapid 32-34 per cent annually, the company disclosed in an exchange filing.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, of EaseMyTrip, said, “We are elated to announce the launch of EaseMyTrip Insurance Broker Private Limited. This new subsidiary is a major step forward for us as we diversify our services and enter the insurance market. We aim to offer complete travel ecosystem for our customers and this new addition is a progressive step towards the same. With our strong standing for excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that we will make a lasting impact on our existing and new customers."

The new venture capitalises on EaseMyTrip's existing robust platform and vast user base of 20 million.

EaseMyTrip surged soon after the company suspended all Maldives flight bookings over the “derogatory" remarks on PM Modi by Maldivian politicians. Announcing the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), EaseMyTrip founder Prashant Pitti wrote, “Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles. We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!"

The idea was further supported by EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti who confirmed that the travel company has indeed stopped flight bookings to the Maldives.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Prashant Pitti said, “...Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. Amid the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, we have decided that we will not accept any bookings for Maldives...We want Ayodhya and Lakshadweep to turn out as international destinations..."

