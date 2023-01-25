EaseMyTrip eyes more acquisitions to expand business2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST
With EaseMyTrip Franchise, its focus is to provide a ‘meet-and-greet experience’ to the customers
Online travel platform EaseMyTrip is betting on inorganic growth opportunities and will acquire more companies in the travel segment to expand its footprint, chief operating officer Lokendra Saini said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×