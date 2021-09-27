Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >EaseMyTrip, InterGlobe Tech Quotient announce $10 mn agreement

EaseMyTrip, InterGlobe Tech Quotient announce $10 mn agreement

EaseMyTrip, India's second largest online travel platform's CEO Nishant Pitti.
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Our agreement along with the commitment to innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies will bring greater developments for both companies in the future, says Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Operating Officer at InterGlobe Technology Quotient

EaseMyTrip, India’s second largest online travel platform, inked a $10 million agreement with InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ) to provide seamless access to ITQ’s travel commerce platform – Travelport (1G).

InterGlobe Technology Quotient (ITQ), a strategic business unit of InterGlobe Enterprises, is a leading travel technology and soultions provider.

“EaseMyTrip has grown over the years with our direct partnership," said Sandeep Dwivedi, Chief Operating Officer at InterGlobe Technology Quotient, “and with this agreement, new channels of growth and expansion will open up."

"As one of the fastest growing online travel platforms, EaseMyTrip has been at the forefront of travel booking and has become a household name. Our agreement along with the commitment to innovate and offer cutting-edge technologies will bring greater developments for both companies in the future," Sandeep said.

The association between EaseMyTrip and ITQ is over a decade old, starting in 2009.

Speaking of the long-term association, Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip said, “This is an exciting turning point in our journey with ITQ and Travelport, and we are delighted about this new development."

"The advantages for both, our business and customers, will be huge and help transform our entire travel booking experience. With the gradual recovery of the travel sector, we believe that this agreement certainly presents impressive prospects for a promising future."

EaseMyTrip's scrip is up over 4% today, trading at 617.95 on NSE.

