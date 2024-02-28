EaseMyTrip, Jeewani Group partner with Radisson Hotel Group to build hotel in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced that it along with Jeewani Group has solidified a strategic partnership with Radisson Hotel Group to develop a 150-room Radisson Blu Hotel in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A greenfield project, Radisson Blu Hotel, Ayodhya, is expected to open in 2027. The hotel is strategically located within two kilometres of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, the travel booking platform said.

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is expected to boost religious tourism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings in the city and providing exceptional experiences to travellers. By joining forces, we aim to set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and create a landmark destination in Ayodhya," Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and an investor in Jeewani Group, said.

