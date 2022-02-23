EaseMyTrip partners insurtech firm Toffee for tailored travel insurance plans

EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, has partnered with Toffee Insurance, an insurtech company, to provide innovative and tailored travel insurance solutions to its customers. As a part of this association, Toffee Insurance will manage all travel insurance products for added value and provide extra protection to customers of EaseMyTrip cancelling flight bookings due to medical emergencies. The free of charge policy, eliminates the risk of losing booking charges as customers will get a complete refund including the money deducted by airlines, according to EaseMyTrip.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said, “While travel is reviving at a strong rate, customers are still concerned about medical emergencies that can arise right before a travel plan. We are delighted to partner with Toffee Insurance while we continue to offer our first-of-its-kind, free-of-charge, full refund medical policy that provides the additional travel flexibility required during such trying times for our customers. We believe that Toffee’s proven track record of delivering great results will complement EaseMyTrip’s exceptional efforts to offer value-added services to its customers."

To avail this service, a customer has to choose this policy while booking their ticket on EaseMyTrip’s website and app. The policy can be claimed by uploading a doctor's prescription citing the medical illness.

Rohan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Toffee, said, “By joining hands with EaseMyTrip, India’s second-largest online travel platform, we are bringing not only one of the fastest but also the best-in-class insurance services to the Indian travellers. Additionally, our end-to-end digital integration with EaseMyTrip also enables the digitization of the entire insurance process. EaseMyTrip has been at the forefront of travel bookings and exceptional customer service, and we, at Toffee are delighted to partner with them to protect their customers’ travel plans and provide them with additional travel confidence during these unprecedented times."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.