NEW DELHI: Online travel company EaseMyTrip on Thursday said it has tied up with local search engine JustDial for providing air travel services.

"Through this association, EaseMyTrip will be the exclusive service provider for all flight bookings at JustDial. All Air bookings requests received on JustDial will be completed by EaseMyTrip," EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

"There is direct API integration of EaseMyTrip with JustDial where real time bookings are executed."

Parent Easy Trip Planners Ltd was listed on the stock exchanges last month, and announced an interim dividend of ₹2 apiece earlier this week.

"Through JustDial, we will be able to serve millions of users on their platform for a seamless travel booking integration with the best in class experience exclusively provided by EaseMyTrip," said Rikant Pitti, whole-time director, EaseMyTrip.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency with offices across cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

It provides flight, railway and bus tickets, holiday packages, charters and taxi services among others.

