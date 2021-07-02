EaseMyTrip partners with Lifestyle for consumer offers and promotions

NEW DELHI: Travel booking portal EaseMyTrip has partnered with retailer Lifestyle to roll out benefits and rewards to consumers of both the brands, as both travel and retail eye a revival in consumption as the country gradually lifts restrictions linked to the second wave of covid-19.

The collaboration aims to cater to the growing pent-up demand in both the sectors and revive the disrupted travel and retail industry, the two said in a statement Friday.

EaseMyTrip will provide its customer base offers from Lifestyle Stores, which will be promoted across its multiple marketing channels, and Lifestyle will leverage its offline and online customer base to promote travel offers on EaseMyTrip.

“Our wide range of products and services across the travel segment along with Lifestyle's exciting range of fashion brands will enhance customer experience and enable us to provide more value to our customers," said Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip.

As the lockdowns are lifted, local travel is again picking pace with consumers eyeing close family holidays or visits back home. Meanwhile, non-essential retail is also seeing a relaxation of partial restrictions. Both sectors have had a turbulent year.

“This partnership is the collaboration of two prominent brands in their respective industries Lifestyle, India's leading destination for latest trends and Easemytrip, a leading travel aggregator - offering the best of both to consumers across the country. With exciting gratifications in store, we look forward to creating a win-win opportunity for customers as they enjoy the best of fashion from Lifestyle and best-in-class service from EaseMyTrip," said Srinivas Rao, Sr. Vice-President, Marketing, Lifestyle.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.