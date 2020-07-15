EaseMytrip rides on celebrity led #VocalforLocal campaign

NEW DELHI: As demand for local companies and products grows, homegrown online travel agent EaseMyTrip has brought a bunch of celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Gautam Gambhir and Sanjeeda together to promote its platform.

The celebrities, in self shot, social-media videos, are seen asking public to support the Indian travel portal under the Centre's #VocalforLocal campaign. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCTFxLjFgdt/?igshid=1q94u0xkmnjl8

Nishant Pitti, chairman and chief executive of EaseMyTrip, said the celebrity led campaign has generated interest among consumers.

"There were many people who joined the movement and supported VocalForLocal. Considering the number of flights operating currently in the scenario, our market share has increased from the pre-covid-19 levels which clearly denotes a surge in bookings," he added.

"Foreseeing the new normal, EaseMyTrip is redefining its products and services to align them with customer requirements. In addition, we are integrating with new suppliers/companies which are willing to go an extra mile to ensure health and safety of travellers at every touchpoint," he said.

Founded by siblings Nishant and Rikant Pitti in 2008, EaseMyTrip has an annual turnover of ₹4,000 crore. The platform claims to have a nine-million-strong customer base and more than 52,000 registered travel agent partners and 10,477 corporate customers. It competes with more established players which are backed by international investors such as MakeMyTrip, Booking.com, and Yatra.

