NEW DELHI: Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Wednesday said it will offer discounted air tickets to users with waitlisted train tickets.

The feature will help users discover last-minute alternate travel options in case of unconfirmed train tickets, the company said, adding that this is part of its efforts to revive the travel sector.

"Once it is confirmed that the train ticket is waitlisted, the user will receive flight options for their preferred routes with additional discounts of up to 50% (on base fare)," EaseMyTrip said in a statement.

"This offer will not only protect users from the uncertainties associated with waitlisted train bookings but also offer them an upgraded travel option at a discounted price," it added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that passengers with unconfirmed train tickets have been provided with discounted flight tickets.

National carrier Air India had in 2016 rolled out an offer for rail passengers traveling in air conditioned compartments, giving them the option of taking Air India flights if their tickets were not confirmed.

During that time, Air India provided air tickets to first class train passengers at no extra charges, while second AC and third AC passengers had to pay an additional ₹1,500-2,000 to convert their train tickets to flight tickets.

This offer, however, was discontinued soon after.

