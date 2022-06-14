Easy Home Finance Limited launches FOX card2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 01:04 PM IST
Easy Home Finance Limited (EASY), a mortgage tech company, on Tuesday announced the launch of one-of-its-kind product FOX cards (Flexible Loan Against Property). FOX cards will enable users to seek equity against their own property through EASY’s app, which will be delivered to their doorstep. This will be an app-only application process. With the launch of this new product, EASY aims to achieve a live customer base of about 15,000 card customers over the next 6-8 quarters, said the firm.