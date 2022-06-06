NEW DELHI: Easy Home Finance Ltd (EASY), a tech-based mortgage company, has partnered ICICI Home Finance Company Ltd. (ICICI HFC) for disbursing affordable home loans. This partnership will leverage ICICI HFC's expertise in affordable housing segment and EASY’s tech capabilities to enable quick disbursement of affordable home loans.

Rohit Chokhani, Managing Director, Easy Home Finance Limited, said, “In a bid to offer paperwork-efficient, cost-effective, and hassle-free home loans in the market, we are embarking on this journey. As a common motive of being more customer-centric and broadening our geographical footprint, we aim at making our customers’ home ownership journey easier while offering them highly-interactive digital experiences…"

The co-origination, underwriting and disbursement activities from both the parties together will enable a seamless process for new home buyers. EASY’s asset-light model of neo banking mortgage and a greater reach for digital home loans combined with rural-urban connect of ICICI HFC will help customers get home loans processed faster, said the firm.

Anirudh Kamani, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Home Finance, said, “This partnership will help us provide affordable home loans faster and a seamless home buying experience for our customers. We look forward to a long term relationship with Easy Home Finance and work towards our common goal to support Housing for All".

Easy Home Finance had earlier announced a MaaS (Mortage as a Service) partnership with ESAF Bank as it expands as a mortgage tech company. It has a proprietary homeownership technology platform, ‘Fox’, which will be used throughout all its partnerships.

The company had raised a Series-A round from domestic private equity Xponentia Capital, as well as Harbourfront Japan, Finsight VC, RaSa Future Fund, Navida Capital Sweden & Integra Software.