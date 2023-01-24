Mumbai: Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates EaseMyTrip.com, said on Tuesday it has acquired a 55% stake in cheQin for an undisclosed sum through the primary route.

Through cheQin, travellers can negotiate with hoteliers in real time. The company encourages travellers to pay directly at the hotel and maintains a customer-centric approach that allows them to stay at the most cost-effective hotels, transforming the entire hotel booking experience. On the other hand, the company uses the "cheQin" application to give hoteliers access to real-time booking requests as well as the ability to manage their own bookings, Easy Trip said in an exchange filing.

cheQin now has over 60,000 top-rated properties, including 3-, 4-, and 5-star hotels, private stays, vacation rentals, beach resorts, and low-cost rooms. Travelers can easily access these properties via the web and apps for Android and iOS. More than 5,000 hotels in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates have recently signed agreements and formed relationships with cheQin.

With this acquisition, EaseMyTrip is now in a strong position to provide its customers with a diverse range of innovative hotel booking options at the most competitive prices. Customers can benefit from booking hotel rooms for large groups, extended stays, and last-minute bookings. CheQin gains access to EaseMyTrip's extensive network of 45,000+ travel agents and 11+ million customers as a result of this acquisition.

“EaseMyTrip is focusing on the growth of its non-air segments. This acquisition is a step towards revolutionizing the hotel business altogether. Through cheQin, which is a unique app in the hotels industry, EaseMyTrip will diversify its hotel booking experience through technology support. We sternly believe that cheQin provides unparalleled options in all segments and has the potential to scale and strengthen cross-selling," Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said.

“The robust bargaining algorithm of cheQin would draw in a tonne of customers in no time. We really believe that cheQin can work miracles for last-minute, bulk, long-term, and short-term bookings. We expect to strengthened the market in the years to come, thanks to our partnership with EaseMyTrip,’’ Venu G Somineni, founder, CheQin, said.