Easy Trip acquires 55% stake in cheQin through primary route2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- Through cheQin, EaseMyTrip will diversify its hotel booking experience, while CheQin will gain access to EaseMyTrip's network of over 45,000 travel agents
Mumbai: Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates EaseMyTrip.com, said on Tuesday it has acquired a 55% stake in cheQin for an undisclosed sum through the primary route.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×