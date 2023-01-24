Easy Trip acquires 55% stake in cheQin through primary route

Through cheQin, travellers can negotiate with hoteliers in real time. The company encourages travellers to pay directly at the hotel and maintains a customer-centric approach that allows them to stay at the most cost-effective hotels, transforming the entire hotel booking experience. On the other hand, the company uses the "cheQin" application to give hoteliers access to real-time booking requests as well as the ability to manage their own bookings, Easy Trip said in an exchange filing.