Recently-listed Easy Trip Planners Limited on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share for 100% of its equity shares.

"Board of directors has declared interim dividend of ₹21,72,90,000 (100 percent) per equity share of the face value of ₹2 each for FY21," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The amount will be paid, dispatched on or before 18th May, the travel agency added.

It also said that the Board has set the record date on 28 April.

Easy Trips's scrip on BSE on Tuesday closed 0.23% higher at ₹172.50 apei

The announcement comes at a time when India is grappling with the second wave of novel coronavirus cases and the travel and tourism industry has taken a hit due to the resurgence of the virus and subsequent curfews and local lockdowns.

Easy Trip Planners' ₹510-crore initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.33 times earlier in March.

Its shares closed with a premium of over 11% in debut trade against its issue price of ₹187.

The stock listed at ₹206, a gain of 10.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers of the offer.

