Easy Trip Planners enters into definitive agreements for investments in Pflege, Jeewani Hospitality, Planet Education

Shivangini

  • Easy Trip Planners had announced three strategic acquisitions - 49% stake in Pflege, a 50% stake in Jeewani Hospitality, and a 49% stake in Australia’s Planet Education.

Easy Trip Planners, the parent company of travel aggregator EaseMyTrip, on December 6 entered into the definitive agreements in connection with the proposed acquisitions announced earlier.

The three strategic acquisitions announced by Easy Trip Planners, were - 49% stake in Dubai-based Pflege Home Health Care Center for 30 crore to enter the healthcare and medical tourism sector; a 50% stake in Uttar Pradesh’s Jeewani Hospitality for 100 crore to expand its hotel operations, and a 49% stake in Australia’s Planet Education for 39.2 crore to venture into the international education and student services market.

Easy Trip Planners share price closed in the green, up 0.72% at 16.76, on December 6, on BSE. The company boasts a market capiatlisation of 5,939.88 crore.

Here's breakdown of all acquisitions

EaseMyTrip has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Dubai-based Pflege Home

EaseMyTrip has acquired a 49% stake in Dubai-based Pflege Home Health Care Center L.L.C for 30 crore. Pflege specializes in medical tourism and home healthcare services, catering to patients across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. This strategic move marks EaseMyTrip’s entry into the growing healthcare sector, aiming to diversify its portfolio.

100 Crore Acquisition of Jeewani Hospitality to Boost Hotel Business

The company will take a 50% stake in Uttar Pradesh-based Jeewani Hospitality Private Limited for 100 crore. Jeewani focuses on the construction and operation of hotels. The acquisition aligns with EaseMyTrip’s strategy to strengthen its hospitality vertical and create synergies with its core travel business.

The company proposes to pay by way of share swap, i.e., issuance of the company’s own new fully paid-up equity shares to Jeewani Hospitality on preferential basis.

Education Sector Expansion with 39.2 Crore Investment in Planet Education

EaseMyTrip has also acquired a 49% stake in Australia-based Planet Education for 39.2 crore. Planet Education is a leader in international student recruitment, placement, and test preparation services. This acquisition enables EaseMyTrip to tap into the global education market, complementing its existing travel offerings.

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
