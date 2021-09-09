EasyJet rebuffs bid from rival as airlines reel from pandemic

Executives at Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd., meanwhile, have been meeting potential investors about a possible initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The airline laid off half its staff in the first few months of the pandemic, raised $2.1 billion in emergency funding and grounded most of its routes. Now, its message to investors, according to the people familiar with the matter, is that squeezing out costs has positioned it as a strong player once flying, especially between the U.S. and U.K., starts fully up again.

