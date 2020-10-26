Eateries revive on dine-in, orders  

“Definitely, things are getting better. But we are still far from reaching 100% of last year’s numbers," Kalra said. The food services firm also has a presence overseas with restaurants in West Asia and London. “The best green shoot would be Hyderabad, Bangalore and Indore. Delhi is next, and Gurugram hasn’t picked up as well as we thought it would," said Kalra, whose restaurants began home deliveries via aggregators and its own platform only once the pandemic hit the dine-in business.