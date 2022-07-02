The collaboration will introduce its premium functional food menu, which is a combination of its food philosophy and HRX's function utility that will provide healthy food options, to users
EatFit, a health food app has announced its collaboration with Hrithik Roshan-owned wellness and fitness service HRX, to introduce its premium functional food menu to users. The menu is a combination of its food philosophy and HRX's function utility that will provide healthy food options
The menu is designed primarily to meet the nutrition needs of the body, and offers food choices like pizzas, juices, cold brews, Indian cuisine, salads, desserts, etc., making healthy eating interesting. The food options are categorised according to the requirements of fitness enthusiasts, based on their body’s needs of consuming the food at the time of pre-workout, post-workout, endurance, indulgence, and recovery throughout the period of their workout.
Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer of EatFit said, “Having our visions aligned makes for a compelling partnership. With this collaboration, the range of healthy & high-performance food that we are launching will appeal to the everyday athlete in all of us who are looking to energise, recover and build themselves. This menu brings a range of everyday high-performance food."
Pallavi Barman, brand head, HRX said, “We believe in providing the best of all there is to aid the journey of every individual who wishes to live a wholesome and healthy life. The offerings in this range include apparel, footwear, audio, fitness equipment, curated workouts, gym access, nutrition, personal grooming and a few more necessities which an individual on a fitness quest seeks regularly."
According to IBEF, the Indian gourmet food market was currently valued at $ 1.3 billion and is growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20%.